Proof of vaccination required at Kelowna International Airport

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 30, passengers going through Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will need to show they have been vaccinated.

YLW announced that Transport Canada will now be requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination for travellers aged 12 and older. This includes both domestic and international travel.

If you are not fully vaccinated yet, YLW did say there will be a transitional period where passengers can provide a COVID-19 molecular test taken 72 hours before their flight from now until Nov. 30.

It also announced that employees working in the terminal building will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, as mandated by Transport Canada.

Non-passengers entering the restricted area, the area of the terminal beyond security screening, and tenants at the airport will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 as well.

“Vaccinations are essential to reduce the risk of serious illness and limit the spread of COVID-19. These vaccination requirements are a necessary step to ensure the health and safety of everyone travelling through and working at YLW,” airport director Sam Samaddar said.

Masks are still required to be worn at all times in the public areas of the airport. YLW also advises frequent hand-washing and sanitizing. Protective barriers, floor markers and reduced seating capacity will also still be in place.

More information on the safety measures at the airport are available here. To learn more about Transport Canada’s vaccination guidelines, visit this website.

