Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be enforcing proof of vaccination at indoor dining, in line with the provincial health order. (Claire Palmer photo)

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Proof of vaccination will not be required for lift tickets

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be requiring customer to be vaccinated for indoor dining facilities starting Sept. 13, according to Matt Mosteller, Senior Vice President – Resort Experience with the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), the company that owns Kicking Horse.

This would include Eagle’s Eye Restaurant and any other indoor dining facilities on-site of the resort.

At this, no other summer operations will required proof of vaccination. This includes access to public spaces such as washrooms.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to purchase lift tickets.

This is line with the BC Provincial Health Order that mandates partial vaccination by Sept. 13 to enter certain non-essential services and full vaccination by Oct. 24.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort reserves the right to amend these requirements depending on direction from government officials.

The mountain is currently open Friday to Monday until Sept. 26. They will re-open in December for the ski season.

READ MORE: Here's what you need to know about B.C.'s new vaccine card

