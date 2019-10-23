A map of the power outage area, via BC Hydro.

Propane leak cause of three hour power outage in downtown Revelstoke

Nearly 900 FortisBC customers are being impacted by the leak

Emergency crews are responding to a propane leak in downtown Revelstoke, which has left nearly 900 FortisBC customers without gas.

The power was cut to downtown Revelstoke for everyone’s safety, 1550 customers are affected. Power was restored aroun 6:30 p.m.

Dawn Low, CAO for the City of Revelstoke, said Fortis reported major damage to a pipeline and they are still assessing said damage.

Low said the power will be out for awhile longer but that there will be a propane outage in downtown, the Big Eddy and Columbia Park while the damage is being fixed.

Firefighters have been on scene of a home at 5th Street and Mackenzie Avenue since mid-afternoon. The power in downtown Revelstoke has been turned off as emergency crews and Fortis BC personnel work to repair the damage to the line.

The road between 6th St. and 4th St. on Mackenzie Ave. remains closed to the public.

Fire fighters are ventilating houses in the area due to potential gas build up in basements.

“FortisBC crews will work into the late evening to restore service for affected customers,” the company said in a service alert.

“If necessary, crews will return to the area tomorrow morning to complete the restoration for homes where tags were placed as a result of residents not being home.”

The smell remains strong in the area and passersby have noted it can even be smelled in Southside.

More information to come.

 

