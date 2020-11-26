A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is in violation of a CSRD zoning bylaw. (CSRD photo)

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is in violation of a CSRD zoning bylaw. (CSRD photo)

Property owner must remove sign on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

Variance to allow oversized sign denied by Columbia Shuswap Regional District

A Shuswap resident has been asked to remove his private billboard along Highway 97B.

The sign, located on a rural Deep Creek Road property, is larger and taller than allowed by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) bylaws.

Following the recommendation from regional district staff at its Nov. 19 meeting, the CSRD board chose to deny a variance request to allow the sign to stay as is.

Read More: Transparency concern raised over North Okanagan-Shuswap school district expenses

Read More: Shuswap Theatre focused on outdoor travelling Christmas show

According to a CSRD staff report, the sign stands seven metres tall and has a total area of 26.75 square metres. The zoning bylaw for the area specifies signs should be no larger than three metres in height, with a maximum sign face area of three square metres.

Bylaw enforcement for the sign was initiated but postponed pending the outcome of the variance request. It has now been restarted with the CSRD advising the property owner that the non-compliant sign must be removed by Dec. 19.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 2,398 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend
Next story
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Resident wants City of Salmon Arm to take action to eradicate rat population in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident demands action to eradicate rats

City posts more information on social media, will consider more action at budget time

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is in violation of a CSRD zoning bylaw. (CSRD photo)
Variance denied for private billboard on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

Property owner has until Dec. 19 to remove sign

Glass of whiskey
UBCO substance use clinic goes virtual

The clinic is adapting the way it provides services as the pandemic continues

cheese.
Morning Start: A museum displayed cheese made from the bacteria of celebrities

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

Dani Barker, originally from Salmon Arm, is working with others in the New York City film industry to bring a script she wrote to life as a feature film called Follow Her. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm woman’s movie thriller nearing completion, in need of backing

Dani Barker wrote and stars in Follow Her which wrapped filming in New York in February

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police service dog Fitz helped track and rescue a lost hiker and his dog in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)
Okanagan police dog Fitz dies of cancer

Fitz recently helped locate a lost hiker in the Central Okanagan

Crime Stoppers is looking to identify these three individuals who may have been involved in credit card fraud. (Surveillance images)
Credit cards stolen from one Okanagan city used in another

RCMP investigating alleged fraud

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

Darrell RIchards and his Harley Davidson Streetglide in front of Discovery House in Penticton on Nov. 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Okanagan biker still in running for custom chopper competition

Darrell Richards is sitting in first in the final round of the group stage

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

Most Read