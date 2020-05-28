From left, city staff Candace Denault and Jennifer Cook are among those who helped stuff envelopes with tax notices this year due to the pandemic, a task which is normally carried out by students. (Gregg Patterson photo)

Property tax bills now on their way to Salmon Arm homeowners

COVID-19 delayed mailing slightly, deadline extended but council hopes residents will pay by July 2

Your property tax notice from the City of Salmon Arm is now winging its way to your mailbox.

In a regular year, tax notices would be mailed out the Wednesday or Thursday following the May long weekend, which would have been May 20. This year they’re a little behind schedule due to COVID-19.

One of the changes resulting from the pandemic was that students who are usually hired to fold the tax forms and stuff them in envelopes couldn’t be. This year, because of social distancing, city staff pitched in to do the folding and stuffing.

Tracy Tulak, the city’s acting chief financial officer, reported the property tax notices went out in the mail on Wednesday, May 27.

The property tax deadline for all classes has been extended to Sept. 30, a date chosen by the provincial government. However, council encourages those who can, to pay by the July 2 deadline as usual.


