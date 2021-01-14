A rendering of the proposed development, called 2020, adjacent to other currently underway projects in the area. (Contributed)

Proposed 46-storey tower dubbed ‘2020’ would be Kelowna’s tallest building

The building was proposed two days after council approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue

Just two days after plans for Kelowna’s next tallest building were finalized, a developer has proposed one that’s even taller.

And it’s set to be called “2020.”

New Town Architecture and Engineering submitted plans on Thursday (Jan. 14) for a 276-unit, 46-storey, 141-metre-tall tower on Bertram Street — 34 storeys and 115 metres taller than zoning for the area currently allows. The building would be four storeys and six metres taller than the recently approved 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s next tallest building receives hesitant approval from council

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for contentious Costco relocation

Proposed to take up the lots of 1464, 1468 and 1476 Bertram Street, 2020 would abut under-construction 25- and 34-storey buildings and a site where a 16-storey building is planned.

READ MORE: New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

The narrow-footprint building is planned to have office space and retail on the ground floor and 4 storeys of internal parking providing 270 stalls. A total of 400 bike parking stalls and six car-share vehicles will also be provided.

A diagram showing planned use in the building. (Contributed)

A diagram showing planned use in the building. (Contributed)

Ten storeys would be dedicated to house 70 units of rental-only housing and the upper 30 storeys of the building would be offered for sale. Of the for-sale units, 54 would be three-bedrooms, targeted at families looking to live downtown. Thirty-six units would be designated as co-living homes. Each unit would house up to six people — each given their own bedroom and bathroom — with shared living and kitchen spaces. The remaining residences would be a mixture of one and two-bedroom units.

The developer stated it hopes to provide housing for the”missing middle market,” allowing people with lower incomes to affordably live downtown.

The proposal also indicates plans for a 50-space daycare and more than 15,000 square-feet of amenity space, split between the rooftop and podium.

Throughout the seven-page proposal, the developer does not give a reason as to why it chose the name 2020.

The full proposal is available on the “Current Developments” section of the city’s website.

