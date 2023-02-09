Proposed development called ‘game changer’ for South Shuswap community

Owners of property at 5193 Ivy Rd. in Eagle Bay have applied to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for a zoning amendment permitting a 72-lot subdivision with single-family and multi-unit residential options and more. (CSRD graphic)

Marty Gibbons wants to make sure Eagle Bay residents have their say on a zoning application for a proposed development he calls a “game changer” for the area.

At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board gave first reading to a zoning amendment bylaw that would create a comprehensive development zone for property at 5193 Ivy Rd.

The amendment would permit a 72-lot subdivision with 67 residential lots of a minimum parcel size of one acre. Each of these lots could accommodate a single-family dwelling with an opportunity for a secondary dwelling unit. The amendment would also permit: two mixed-use lots for neighbourhood commercial development; multiple family dwellings that could be duplexes up to townhouses; and a proposed campground.

CSRD planning services team leader Corey Paiement explained the property is designated neighbourhood residential in Electoral Area C’s official community plan (OCP) and could accommodate up to 245 potential units subject to zoning, servicing and other considerations.

Because the application is consistent with the OCP, Paiement said a public hearing is not required. Staff, however, were recommending one because “it’s a fairly significant development.”

Gibbons, the electoral area’s director, agreed, and pushed for a complex consultation process that requires the developer to host a community meeting and then report back to the CSRD.

“I would absolutely do this because now that I understand the perspective of this, this developer is asking us to increase it five fold from what would be allowed today, which is pretty significant in my opinion,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons shared some of his own concerns, including how the development and future associated traffic would impact Eagle Bay Road. Paiement pointed out if first reading is given, the next steps in the process include sending the application out to government agencies, including the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, for referral.

Gibbons also questioned how the development could impact parking, local parks and lake access.

“This is a game changer for the area,” said Gibbons. “I’m not opposed to it, I’m not coming out against it, but I’m saying there are going to be some very clear concerns brought forward… I’m going to ask the board to support greater consultation because of the effect this will have on this community.”

The board voted in support of Gibbon’s request and first reading.

