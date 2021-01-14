The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo

Proposed North Okanagan school bus changes back on board

Transportation adjustments will likely affect all riders

Changes to school busing which will likely affect all riders are in neutral.

The Vernon School District will review adjustments to the transportation policy at its Jan. 20 meeting. Families can send their feedback to be considered prior to the meeting.

If approved, the new plans will roll out in the 2021/22 school year.

“Proposed changes will likely affect all registered riders,” secretary treasurer Sterling Olson said.

The changes include:

  • riders needing to be registered and have transportation fees paid prior to June 30 in order to be eligible to ride the following year
  • A transportation fee may be charged for each route assigned
  • Students enrolled in schools outside their catchment area school are not provided transportation as eligible riders (unless identified). They may access buses as courtesy riders
  • Eligible riders include Montessori, French immersion, academy of inquiry and adventure Okanagan at Clarence Fulton and the forestry program at Charles Bloom
  • User fees established by May of each year

The school district initiated changes several years ago which resulted in reductions over the years impacting some.

“The last of these changes identified was to eliminate bus routes/runs not required as per policy and regulation which would affect many students,” Olson’s report reads.

READ MORE: School bus cuts feared for Vernon students

The largest change would be for Beairsto students, who are currently considered courtesy riders, but would be considered eligible.

The current registration fee, which is $25, could also change.

“The board may choose to increase the fee you pay to offset the cost of changes to the transportation services for programs of choice like French immersion.”

The average cost per student is approximately $900 per year for the school district to provide transporation. The board allocates approximately $2 million in operating funds towards transportation and collects approximately $160,000 from rider fees.

The news costs with these changes still have to be determined, but Olson said it’s likely the cost per student will be greater as students will be picked up from across the district to get to a program of choice, opposed to just within a defined catchment area.

If increased operating funds are used to cover the added expense, that would take away from other programs and services.

On top of the registration fee, courtesy riders are charged an additional $175.

“If, for example, the costs of these increased services levels were $500,000, this would require a rider fee of $300 per student, including the registration fee,” Olson said.

While that number seems steep for Vernon parents, it is in line with what Kelowna charges, according to Olson’s report.

Courtesy riders are those who live within 2.4 kilometres of their school (as it is expected that they can walk or ride their bike to school). Bus seats are reserved first for eligible riders and second for courtesy riders based on youngest children first and furthest home-to-school distance.

READ MORE: Power outage closes Vernon, Lumby schools

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. considers provincial COVID-19 bubble as visitors come in
Next story
Improvements to Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail to be part of budget deliberations

Just Posted

Resident Vivian Morris would like to see improvements made to Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail. Her request is included for discussion during the city’s budget deliberations on Jan. 18. (File photo)
Improvements to Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail to be part of budget deliberations

Resident would like to see part of the city’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant be used for trail

The RCMSAR rescue boat did double duty as an icebreaker to evacuate a man in Seymour Arm who was in need of medical attention on Jan. 10. (RCMSAR Station #106/Facebook)
RCMSAR boat breaks ice on Shuswap Lake to reach man in need of medical attention

The Jan. 10 call saw the rescue boat ramming through ice to reach shore in Seymour Arm

The role of Salmon Arm’s Active Transportation Task Force is to help the city achieve a modern, more efficient system that will see more people using human-powered transportation. (File photo)
Salmon Arm moves toward active transportation for many more residents

Task force provides initial recommendations to improve human-powered transportation system

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Braden Holtby’s new mask designed in collaboration with Luke Marston and David Gunnarsson. (Mike Wavrecan photo)
B.C. Coast Salish artist designs new mask for Canucks goalie

Braden Holtby’s new mask features artwork by Luke Martson inspired by the legend of the seawolf

Jail cell - Reporter file photo
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended

Derik Lord gets overnight privileges while Kelly Ellard’s are extended

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. (Contributed)
COLUMN: Overcoming unimaginable odds in health care

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown reflects on 2020, expresses hope for 2021

Desmond Muskrat (left) and Kylie Anne Ritchie are wanted by police on various charges and are believed to be in the Vernon area, according to an RCMP release Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Contributed)
Two wanted by North Okanagan Mounties

Desmond Muskrat and Kylie Anne Ritchie wanted for various charges, believed to be in Vernon area

The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo
Proposed North Okanagan school bus changes back on board

Transportation adjustments will likely affect all riders

2302 Abbott Street. (Google Maps)
Kelowna buys waterfront land near Strathcona Park for $5M

The property previously belonged to local philanthropist Wally Lightbody

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

‘Realities on the ground’ means that provinces, territories will have difficult choices to make

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020 but has been missing since a storm damaged the feature. (VJH Foundation photo)
Storm breaks North Okanagan hospital’s heart

White glowing heart sustained damage in wind storm

Most Read