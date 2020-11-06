Proposed Sicamous Beach Park upgrade to be built into landscaped slope

Upgraded facility will also sport a concession and better accessibility

A concept drawing released by the District of Sicamous shows plans for the replacement of the recently demolished Beach Park washroom facilities. (District of Sicamous image)

The look of the Sicamous Beach Park is changing with a unique washroom and concession building in the works.

A concept drawing shared with the public in the District of Sicamous’ fall council newsletter shows a new building with washroom and concession facilities, as well as concrete sidewalks and a pergola-covered deck. The planned structure’s most unique feature is its eastern face which will be sloped and landscaped to incorporate it into the natural contours of the area. The grassy slope will also serve as seating for Music in the Park and other events.

Accessibility is a promised feature of the new washrooms which will be equipped with sidewalks allowing use by people of varying mobility and amenities including change tables.

Indigenous features will also be worked into the design.

The district has submitted a $447,000 grant application to the provincial government. The total cost of the new facility is $677,000.

The old washroom facility located near the Beach Park playgrounds has already been demolished and removed.



