Proposed six-storey, 40-unit residential building receives initial support from Sicamous council

First and second readings of a zoning amendment took place at council’s Jan. 26 meeting

A drawing of the proposed commercial-residential development for 806 Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous. (District of Sicamous image)

The owner of the Sicamous Best Western is planning to add a six-storey building with 40 housing units.

On Jan. 26, District of Sicamous council unanimously approved first and second readings of a zoning bylaw amendment for the property at 806 Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous — from C.2 Highway Tourist Commercial to C.2A Highway Tourist Commercial Residential.

A public hearing for the zoning amendment will take place at a later date.

District development services manager Scott Beeching said the proposed development “fits really well with what the community’s trying to do,” and liked how it provides a little bit of attainable housing.

The proposal from Best Western owner Pankaj Bhawnani and Salmon Arm-based architect Bernd Hermanski was first reviewed by the district’s planning and development committee on May 26, 2021.

At that time, Coun. Jeff Mallmes said the proposed development was a great idea because Sicamous needs more lower-cost rentals.

