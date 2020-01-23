A map of the proposed SASS Bypass, South reroute and Grayway connector presented to School District #83 by the Shuswap Trail Alliance at a board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)

Proposed trail improvements would better connect Salmon Arm schools

Project would upgrade 350 metres of trail near middle, secondary schools

School District #83 trustees are on board with a project that would improve accessibility to walking trails between Salmon Arm schools.

During their recent board meeting, trustees gave their support of a proposal to upgrade 350 metres of existing trails and approximately 300 metres of trail reroutes around Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses as well as Shuswap Middle School. If the project proceeds, it would be a joint venture between the Shuswap Trail Alliance, the City of Salmon Arm and the school district.

Read more: Donations help develop and expand Shuswap trails

Read more: School District 83 ahead of the province on providing hygiene products

Read more: Mould mitigation at Sicamous elementary school near complete

The CSA Greenways project proposal, presented and composed by Trail Alliance’s Jacob Brett, aims to make the trails suitable for pedestrians, bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs.

If approved, the project would cost $44,739.10.

Construction of the trails would also include three to four sets of stairs in steep areas, and the installation of five culvert crossings over drainage and flood areas.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail
Next story
Gap between cost of legal and illegal cannabis keeps growing: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Parents unhappy mould issue at Sicamous school not made public sooner

School District #83 says clean up of trouble areas will address air quality concerns

Fair pay? Revelstoke council seeks wage similar to Salmon Arm counterparts

Neighbouring mountain town pursues different path to increase remuneration

Proposed trail improvements would better connect Salmon Arm schools

Project would upgrade 350 metres of trail near middle, secondary schools

Shuswap mental health study: Grocery stores a destination for people in need of connection

Ongoing interviews provide useful insight to suicide prevention efforts

B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

Nuxalk, Witset, Penticton Indian Band, TRU Williams Lake, and Camosun College among beneficiaries

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

SilverStar celebrates record snow at North Okanagan ski resort

Most snow to date in a decade

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

‘Deeply sorry’: Former West Kelowna teacher offers emotional apology to student he sexually exploited

Judge will make decision on Bradley Furman’s sentencing in the coming weeks

Most Read