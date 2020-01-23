Proposed trail improvements would better connect Salmon Arm schools

School District #83 trustees are on board with a project that would improve accessibility to walking trails between Salmon Arm schools.
During their recent board meeting, trustees gave their support of a proposal to upgrade 350 metres of existing trails and approximately 300 metres of trail reroutes around Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses as well as Shuswap Middle School. If the project proceeds, it would be a joint venture between the Shuswap Trail Alliance, the City of Salmon Arm and the school district.
The CSA Greenways project proposal, presented and composed by Trail Alliance’s Jacob Brett, aims to make the trails suitable for pedestrians, bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs.
If approved, the project would cost $44,739.10.
Construction of the trails would also include three to four sets of stairs in steep areas, and the installation of five culvert crossings over drainage and flood areas.
