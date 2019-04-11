Prosthetic leg found in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

A prosthetic leg was found Thursday morning by employees of a Vernon medical supply store.

Katie Hunt, employee of Creative Mobility Products, said the store is hoping to find the owner.

“We got to work this morning just before 8:30 a.m. and it was left just outside our front door,” she said. “We are a medical supply store so I am assuming the people who left it here had good intentions to have it returned to an owner.”

In the hopes to find the owner, Hunt also posted to the popular local Facebook group Vernon Area & Community Forum.

“FOUND – If you’re missing a leg, a prosthetic was left at our front door this morning at Creative Mobility…Let me know which leg and any other details to claim it,” she wrote.

Hunt said that the owner is welcome to come by the store to retreive it.

“I hope we find the owner. These are not cheap and it also has the gel insert which is also very pricey.”

Creative Mobility Products is located at 3-3100 35 St, in the Discovery Plaza behind the downtown Safeway in Vernon. You can reach staff to inquire by calling (250) 542-0677. The store closes at 4:30 p.m.

Related: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious
Next story
Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for Sunnybrae water system

High turbidity has caused concerns over the water’s drinkability

Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Firefighters, airports unable to say where aircraft might have landed

Tread lightly – one kilometre of Salmon Arm pavement worth $150,000

City’s 2019 paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

A carpentry program with extra supports for Indigenous students is underway in Penticton

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Okanagan Ford truck owners warned about rise in thefts

Two reports of two stolen Ford F350 trucks in Oliver over 24 hours

Most Read