Technicians work on top of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 22, 2019. In the wake of the fire last week that gutted Notre Dame, questions are being raised about the state of thousands of other cathedrals, palaces and village spires that have turned France ‚Äî as well as Italy, Britain and Spain ‚Äî into open air museums of Western civilization. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Protective tarps set to be installed over Notre Dame

With rain in the forecast the tarps will protect the building

The man in charge of the restoration of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral says he has appointed professional mountain climbers to install temporary tarps over the building to offset potential rain damage.

With showers set to hit the French capital this week, the architect-in-chief said he had to rush the installation of the protective covers.

READ MORE: Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Speaking to BFM TV station, Philippe Villeneuve said “the highest priority is to protect the cathedral from the rain to come.”

He said the installation should start Tuesday.

Notre Dame isn’t expected to reopen to the public for five or six years, according to its rector, although French president Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a quick reconstruction. Investigators think the fire was an accident, possibly linked to renovation work.

READ MORE: Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

