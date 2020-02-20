BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Salmon Arm

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Protesters in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en blockade of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project are reported to be obstructing the CP Rail tracks west of Chase.

Posts on social media show a small group of protesters standing on the tracks across the Trans-Canada Highway from the Neskonlith band office on Chief Neskonlith Drive.

Signs posted near where the tracks are being blocked read, “our healing centres will not be displaced” and “no jurisdiction, Secwepemc sacred fire in solidarity.”

Photos show an RCMP officer talking with the protesters. CP Rail police are currently at the scene.

Asked if the protest is sanctioned by the Neskonlith band, Chief Judy Wilson said she was tied up with calls and unable to comment at this time.

More to come.

