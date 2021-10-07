The province adds 65 hectares to Echo Lake provincial park through Bill 17. (Google Maps - Exploratory Glory)

The province adds 65 hectares to Echo Lake provincial park through Bill 17. (Google Maps - Exploratory Glory)

Province adds 65 hectares to this North Okanagan park

Bill 17 sees more foreshore and area added to popular fishing destination

Echo Lake Provincial Park, southwest of Cherryville, is going to grow by 65 hectares through the Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act.

“We’re adding more area to the park, including foreshore, to protect crucial fish habitat and ensure this park and all the species that rely on it are around for generations to continue enjoying,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in an Oct. 7 statement.

Now, the park will be 219 hectares in total.

“Whether it’s for a swim, paddle, or to catch trout or kokanee, people in the Okanagan love getting out to Echo Lake to spend the day,” Sandhu said.

The amendment act, or Bill 17, also creates a new provincial park on Southern Vancouver Island, renames two existing provincial parks with their Indigenous names and adds more than 2,258 hectares of land and foreshore to eight provincial parks and one conservancy.

READ MORE: Bottle drive to fund funeral costs for Spallumcheen shooting victim

READ MORE: Path of police bullet that killed West Kootenay man at centre of coroner’s inquest

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. waiting for new rapid tests to be approved before large-scale rollout in schools
Next story
Drugs, guns found after driver makes legal U-turn in Chilliwack not admissable, judge rules

Just Posted

Non-profits such as the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society have struggled to find and keep volunteers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Shuswap Family Centre image)
Vanishing volunteers: Shuswap non-profits struggle to find help since pandemic hit

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall is returning to limited in-person meetings beginning with the city’s development and planning services meeting on Oct. 12, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council meetings return to face-to-face format

Salmon Arm firefighter Carmen Guidos stands with Jaylene Bourdon and Niki Wiersema from the SAFE Society, which will be giving away smoke detectors at the society’s Human Connection Hub as a collaboration between the Salmon Arm Fire Department and the SAFE Society. (Photo contributed)
SAFE Society partners with Salmon Arm Fire Department to provide smoke alarms

Gabe Iaccino receives instruction from the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Winston Pain at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Young Salmon Arm students give tennis a try