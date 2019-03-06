Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Canoe store first of five supported by the city to receive provincial approval

Green Canoe Cannabis, planned for the Canoe Village Market, has the honour of being Salmon Arm’s first private retail cannabis store to receive provincial approval.

Though not the first application referred to the City of Salmon Arm, Green Canoe is the first to be shown on the Province’s list of approved private non-medicinal cannabis retail stores – and, in fact, is among the among the first group of 14 stores in B.C. to be approved.

The Green Canoe application, along with four others, received initial approval to apply for provincial vetting from Salmon Arm council in November and December 2018. In addition to requiring support from the city, those applying for a provincial cannabis retail licence are subject to a “fit and proper” assessment, which is “comprised of integrity checks and security screenings of the applicant and persons associated with the applicant.”

In addition to Green Canoe’s, the province also received applications for four downtown Salmon Arm cannabis retail locations including the Greenery Cannabis Boutique, Salmon Arm Liquor Store Ltd., Eden and another store inside the former Dough Boys Pizza location.

With provincial approval, Green Canoe still has one final step: applying for a business license through the City of Salmon Arm so they can officially open their doors to the public.

The remaining four cannabis stores are still awaiting provincial approval, and if all four are approved then no further cannabis stores can apply for the downtown commercial core area of Salmon Arm. The city introduced a limit to the number of allowable stores in the downtown area in their Cannabis Store Retail Policy, allowing a maximum of four.

Salmon Arm’s regulations also provide clear restrictions on cannabis stores’ proximity to schools, daycares and other areas frequented by children.

