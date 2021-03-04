A B.C. government-run cannabis retail outlet was proposed for a building to be constructed at the Salmon Arm SmartCentres site. (File photo)

Province backs away from plans for Salmon Arm cannabis store

BC Cannabis Store was proposed to be in building to be constructed at shopping centre

The province has backed away from opening a cannabis outlet in Salmon Arm.

In January 2019, City of Salmon Arm council supported an application by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) for a BC Cannabis Store at the SmartCentres site, in a building that was to be constructed near Dollarama.

City zoning and policy supported a cannabis retail store at the proposed location. The new building was to be about 15,000 square feet, with the cannabis retail store taking up approximately 3,000 square feet.

According to a spokesperson with the BCLDB, plans for a local BC Cannabis store were abandoned subsequent to further analysis of the local market and of construction and operating costs.

Within the City of Salmon Arm’s jurisdiction alone there are currently four cannabis stores in operation.

