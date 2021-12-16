The province has increased the allowable annual cut for a tree farm license held by Canoe Forest Products Ltd. by about 10 per cent. (File photo)

Province increases annual allowable cut for Canoe Forest Products tree farm licence

Tree farm licence 33 located north of Sicamous

A tree farm licence (TFL) held by Canoe Forest Products Ltd. has had its annual allowable cut (AAC) increased by about 10 per cent.

On Dec. 14, B.C.’s Chief Forester Diane Nicholls increased TFL 33’s AAC to 23,160 cubic metres, an increase of 2,160 cubic-metres from its previous AAC.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, the increase “reflects updates to the inventory information used in the analysis,” and “maintains a stable timber supply and accounts for forest health factors and the protection of non-timber values.”

TFL 33 is located north of Sicamous along the eastern shore of Shuswap Lake. According to the ministry, a total of 6,712 hectares of the TFL’s 8,396 hectares are suitable for timber harvesting. Douglas fir, western red cedar, western hemlock, spruce and sub-alpine fir trees can be found in the TFL area.

