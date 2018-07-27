Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun (left) speaks on the funds for airport infrastructure announced Thursday by Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena, alongside Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Province kicks in $5M for B.C. airport improvements

Money, going to 23 communities, will fund things like taxiway improvements and obstacle removal

The provincial government is kicking in over $5 million toward upgrades for airports across B.C., the minister of transportation and infrastructure announced in Abbotsford on Thursday.

The funds are coming through the government’s B.C. Air Access program, which B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena said is focusing on small communities this year.

“More than $5 million is going to be invested all around B.C. between 50 per cent and 75 per cent share either (with) local governments or private sector,” Trevena said. “What it is is investing in programs, whether it is removing obstacles, like helping out an airport remove trees that might be blocking a sightline, or whether it’s doing more, so bigger investments in runways and so on.”

Though work on airports is typically federal jurisdiction, the funds from the province are appreciated, said Henry Braun, mayor of Abbotsford, where the airport is getting $500,000 for apron and taxiway expansions.

“It’s always nice when B.C. Aviation Council and the province come alongside and help, because we can’t do everything out of tax dollars or out of the airport cash flow, either.”

Trevena said the provincial government kicks in for B.C.’s airports, and has since the B.C. Air Access program’s inception in 2015, knowing the economic impact of maintaining airports is felt throughout B.C.

“There’s no question that aviation is key to our province, whether it is through trade, whether it is through travel, or whether it is through industry,” Trevena said. “Dollars are always tight everywhere. What we try and do is leverage, so it’s joint money. We’re investing, the feds will be investing, the local governments will be investing, the private sector, we can hear today, are investing.”

This year’s total allotment of $5.4 million is going to 23 communities:

  • Abbotsford – Apron and taxiway expansion
  • Anahim Lake – Fuel system reconfiguration
  • Bella Coola – Phase 2, certification, obstacle removal
  • Comox – Fuel tank truck route
  • Comox – Airfield lighting upgrade
  • Dease Lake – Brush cutting and installation of washroom facilities
  • Delta (Boundary Bay) – Taxiway rehabilitation
  • Fairmont Hot Springs – Replcae emergency vehicle gate and radios
  • Fraser Lake – New windsocks, line painting and signage
  • Grand Forks – Water main/fire flows rehabilitation
  • Kamloops (float plane dock) – Float plane dock rehabilitation
  • Langley – Solar lighting on runway
  • Nelson (Norman Stibbs) – Fuel pump replacement
  • 108 Mile Ranch – Automated weather system replacement
  • Osoyoos – Runway extension and apron improvements
  • Qualicum Beach – Terminal expansion and rehabilitation
  • Qualicum Beach – Long-term parking
  • Quesnel – Runway lighting replacement
  • Salmon Arm – Relocate and upgrade taxiway
  • Stewart – Runway rehabilitation
  • Telegraph Creek – Runway rehabilitation, GPS and lighting
  • Tofino (Long Beach) – Terminal pavement extension
  • Valemount – Lighting rehabilitation
  • Vanderhoof – Apron expansion

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Salmon Arm parents concerned over upcoming school bus changes

Ranchero families frustrated by response from school district

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Update: Salmon Arm blaze put out before it could spread

Two-storey home near Little Mountain Park badly damaged, no one injured

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff

Vernon Laker grad hired as assistant coach

More than 100 firefighters working wildfires in Similkameen

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Most Read