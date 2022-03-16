Province likely to proceed with salvage logging in ‘high geohazard risk’ areas near Sicamous

The District of Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District requested a moratorium on logging in the Wiseman Creek/Sicamous Creek watershed which was impacted by the Two Mile Road wildfire in 2021. (CSRD photo)

Requests to the province for a moratorium on logging in a wildfire-ravaged area of the Shuswap were met with assurances that salvaging plans would proceed with consideration of community safety.

In response to a referral from BC Timber Sales (BCTS) regarding proposed salvage logging in the Wiseman and Sicamous Creek watersheds, both the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the District of Sicamous asked that a two-year moratorium be placed on logging activity in the watershed due to the high geohazard risk created by the 2021 Two Mile Creek Fire. This was in reference to the findings of an engineering firm that determined, as a result of the fire and its impact on the landscape, there is a high risk of a debris flood and, to a lesser extent, a debris flow, which would directly impact a residential area. The local governments were given reason to believe salvage logging would compound that risk.

In a March 7 letter responding to the CSRD, Grace Chomitz, a planning forester with BCTS, acknowledges receipt of the moratorium request before explaining, essentially, why that won’t be happening. Chomitz explained site specific studies regarding terrain stability and hydrology were completed, and the resulting report will be used to “help make management decisions on development in the Wiseman and Sicamous Creek watersheds.”

“Safety of the public is vitally important to BCTS when developing permits on Crown lands, our professionals take this responsibility very seriously and will continue to undertake this responsibility along with managing for the multitude of values our forests provides,” said Chomitz.

Chomitz goes on to explain how the proposed salvage operation will “make the Wiseman and Sicamous Creek watershed more resilient.” This includes the deactivating and rehabilitation of historic trails and roads in the vicinity and the replanting of trees as quickly as possible.

“The fire has created an abundance of trees that are susceptible to the Douglas Fir bark beetle, which is likely to cause an increase in the beetle population in the area,” said Chomitz, noting this will add to the hydrologic issues in the watershed.

The BCTS letter is on the agenda for the March 17 CSRD board meeting.

“I acknowledge the importance of protecting the safety of those in your community,” said Chomitz, adding BCTS values input from the CSRD to ensure management of the watersheds “is done with the best interest of the community safety and forest ecosystem in mind.”

In 2021 the CSRD wrote the province requesting a moratorium in the Bastion Creek watershed. This was in response to debris flow/flooding events there. That request was turned down by the province and BCTS “because of considerable measures being taken to ensure operations can be conducted in a safe manner.”

The residents who asked the CSRD for the moratorium, with help from retired professional geoscientist Bill Grainger, determined BCTS’ due diligence to manage risks related to proposed cutblocks relied on outdated analysis. In January, BCTS backed down on the cutblocks for the watershed.

