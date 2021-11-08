Starting Nov. 9, acute care facility visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination. (Black Press Media file photo)

Starting Nov. 9, acute care facility visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province requires proof of vaccination for acute care visitors as of Nov. 9

Children under 12, those with medical exemptions excluded from requirement

Visitors to hospitals around the province will now need to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination for entry.

READ MORE: Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

The Government of B.C. announced the amendment to its acute care visitors policy Monday. The mandate is intended to “protect vulnerable patients and care providers” against COVID-19 and takes effect Tuesday (Nov. 9).

Visitors who do not comply or are unable to demonstrate they are fully vaccinated will not be able to enter.

Exceptions apply to children under 12, those with approved medical exemptions and unvaccinated visitors who meet “specific care setting criteria.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo hospital unit

Unvaccinated visitors to the emergency department and intensive care units – as well as those attending acute care facilities for critical illness, end-of-life care, pediatric care and labour and delivery – may also be allowed entry on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about visiting someone in hospital, contact your local health authority.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Previous story
More than 19K lives wouldn’t have ended if pandemic never happened: Stats Canada
Next story
Premier remembers Indigenous Okanagan veteran who served two wars

Just Posted

The Shuswap Coffee Company recently donated $1,000 to Rise Up Indigenous Wellness, a non-profit organization that supports urban Indigenous women, families, youth and children in Salmon Arm and the surrounding area. (Contributed)
New Salmon Arm non-profit offers programs for Indigenous women, families, youth and children

Cedar Park has been acquired by Turning Points and will be preserved as affordable housing. (Google Maps photo)
Affordable housing secured in Enderby

Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to two large brush fires on Saturday, Nov. 6, both without permits. (File photo)
Salmon Arm firefighters called to two large brush fires over weekend

From left, Leha Marshall, Crystall Wood, Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn collaborate in a fundraiser that involves partial sales from a new haskap cider helping to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Cider Company and U Grow Girl form fruitful partnership