The resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. Brent Harley and Associates photo

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

The B.C. government is seeking public feedback around a proposed all-season ski, boarding and bike resort near New Denver.

According to an expression of interest prepared by Brent Harley and Associates, Zincton Mountain Village would be located on crown land approximately eight kilometres east of New Denver and 38 kilometres west of Kaslo around Highway 31 A.

At the bottom of the resort, restaurants, cabins, a general and retail store would be constructed for perspective visitors. A day-use parking area would be built around the resort near Kane Creek.

A chairlift up the mountain would take backcountry users to a luxury mountain lodge in Goat Canyon and let people access around 4,500 hectares of backcountry terrain around London and Whitewater Ridge leading up to Whitewater Mountain.

Chef and staff at the mountain lodge would be able to provide services for up to 24 guests at a time.

In the winter, gladed terrain and ski outs would be constructed to help lead people to chairlifts and the base of the resort. No ski runs would be developed.

In the summer, a hiking and mountain biking trail network would be established beneath Whitewater Ridge.

In total, up to 1,750 guests and 1,550 skiers would be able to use the resort at any given time.

The project is being led by David Harley, founder of the Valhalla Pure Outfitters chain.

The project still needs approval from the provincial government.

You can provide feedback on the proposed project by sending an email to the province by Monday, June 22.

An interview request to BHA about project timelines and costs for the resort weren’t immediately returned.

