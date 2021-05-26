Province supports addition of 20 child-care spaces in Salmon Arm

151 new spaces created in total across the North Okanagan through Childcare BC funding

Salmon Arm’s Maple Tree Montessori will benefit from Childcare BC funding for 20 new spaces. (Maple Tree Montessori photo)

An expansion at a Salmon Arm child-care operation is proceeding with financial support from the provincial government.

The province is supporting five projects which will create 151 new licensed child care spaces between Armstrong, Lumby, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

Salmon Arm will see 20 new spaces created at Maple Tree Montessori — 12 infant and toddler spaces and eight multi-age spaces. Armstrong will see 25 new spaces created, Lumby will see 54 and Vernon will see 52.

“We are immensely thrilled to be expanding our existing Montessori program to include a nature-based program and a much-needed infant and toddler care program,” said Maple Tree Montessori owner Harmony Roberge.

Roberge added the province’s sponsorship of 20 new spaces makes it possible for siblings of varying ages to remain together on the same grounds, making life easier for the families Maple Tree serves.

Since July 2018, 70 child-care spaces in Salmon Arm have been funded by the province’s Childcare BC plan.

Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care, said the new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers, to pursue their own goals while being part of B.C.’s economic recovery.

