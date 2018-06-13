Province to fund a Salmon River Road bike path

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is one of several areas around the province receiving funds which will go towards making the area more friendly for cyclists.

The CSRD is receiving $784,077 to fund the construction of a bike trail running parallel to Salmon River Road.

“B.C. is a leader in North America when it comes to cycling infrastructure, and I’m pleased to see 18 more communities building a culture of cycling and encouraging healthy living,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “I’m excited this year’s grant recipients represent diversity in the kinds of projects being built and the size of participating communities – both urban and rural.”

The funds for the Salmon River Road bike path come through a provincial initiative called Bike BC.

BikeBC is the Province’s cost-sharing program that helps communities build cycling projects that support green transportation options and healthy, active lifestyles, while attracting tourism cyclists to British Columbia. Earlier this year, the Province announced enhancements to BikeBC, to better support rural communities, and offer more flexibility in the kinds of projects eligible for funding.

“Cycling is a popular form of transportation and recreation, with 1.9 million B.C. residents riding a bike at least once a year,” said Richard Campbell, executive director of the British Columbia Cycling Coalition. “With 2.3 million British Columbians wanting to cycle more, these projects funded through BikeBC will help make communities safer, healthier and more affordable – in addition to helping B.C. realize its potential when it comes to cycling tourism, and the economic benefits that come with it.”

Cycling is on the rise in British Columbia, with the number of people who bike to work increasing by 64% since 1996. Biking 10 kilometres to work each day can save up to 15,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

The Government of B.C. has invested over $34 million in 117 cycling projects throughout the province since 2014, benefiting 70 communities. The BikeBC 2018-19 grants represent a total investment of $6.11 million.

