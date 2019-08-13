Province to fund study of Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

B.C. government commits $100,000 over two years to look at creation of new municipality

The process of investigating the possible incorporation of Sorrento and Blind Bay into an autonomous municipality is being assisted by the provincial government.

In February, the CSRD board voted to endorse hypothetical municipal boundaries which would capture the existing Sorrento town centre and the entire Blind bay residential area.

According to 2016 census data, the population of the incorporated area would be approximately 4,700.

A letter was sent to Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, informing her of the CSRD board’s support for the creation of a new municipality and requesting funding for a study into incorporation and its potential costs.

Read More: Sorrento and Blind Bay considered as possible municipality

Read More: Close vote from Salmon Arm council upholds 2021 termination of Canoe Beach lease lots

The CSRD received a response from the minister on Aug. 7 approving $100,000 in funding over two years for the study. The money will help pay for a detailed look at the incorporation option which is to include an estimate of financial impacts and a full community discussion. Robinson’s letter states the work is to determine if there is sufficient community interest for the process to proceed to a vote on incorporation.

“I am satisfied with the key milestones, objectives and scope of work that is outlined, and appreciate that the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board provided direction as to their preferred alternative (division of Electoral Area) if incorporation does not proceed,” says Robinson in her response.

If the proposed Sorrento-Blind Bay municipality is found unsuitable by the coming study, or does not pass a public referendum, the resolution the CSRD board presented states their preference is that Area C be divided into two electoral areas. The proposed split would make Sorrento, Blind Bay, Notch Hill and the surrounding areas one electoral area and the rest of Area C another.

Read More: Salmon Arm man survives head-on crash that totals car, kills bear

Read More: One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi-truck in Kelowna

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan
Next story
VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

Just Posted

Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous

Salmon Arm shooting case faces another delay despite judge’s request

RCMP staff sergeant speaks of police involvement in the tragic event

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Province to fund study of Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

B.C. government commits $100,000 over two years to look at creation of new municipality

South Shuswap group pursuing electric vehicle for public transportation needs

Society seeking grant money through CSRD for car and charging station

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Hergott: Don’t villainize those involved in tragedy

Lawyer Paul Hergott says something good can come from the deepest of tragedies

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Salmon Arm history in pictures: lacrosse

The date is 1923. The Salmon Arm Lacrosse team is ready to… Continue reading

Most Read