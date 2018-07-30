Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

  • Jul. 30, 2018 9:43 a.m.
  • News

The province has issued a level three drought warning for much of the west coast, as streams dry up and temperatures ricochet up into the mid-30s.

In a bulletin issued Monday, the government said the warning applies to the entire coast, from the Alaska border to the Lower Mainland. The Skeena Nass and Stikine basins, Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are all included.

A level three drought calls for voluntary water use reductions from municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

Although restrictions are currently voluntary, if officials see river and creek levels drop, they may suspend water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams. If streams get too low, it can hurt any salmon or other wildlife living there.

People can save water in a few ways:

  • Limit outdoor watering
  • Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy
  • Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation
  • Take shorter showers
  • Do not leave the tap running
  • Install water-efficient shower heads, taps and toilets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting
Next story
Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Just Posted

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

Sockeyes host invitational meet

Salmon Arm’s local swimmers got to compete in their home pool on July 28 and 29

Maintenance reduces Bruhn Bridge to single-lane traffic overnight

Overnight maintenance will continue until Aug. 1

Update: Crews battle a structure fire in Carlin north of Salmon Arm

At least six fire trucks are already on scene

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire near Naramata grows overnight

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Electric with kick

Toronto, Ont. artist Tennyson King plays Salmon Arm

No Flops, just Fops

Kamloops’ Saucy Fops packed the house for Theatre on the Edge performance

South Shuswap music festival runs Aug. 25 at Sorrento Centre

NimbleFingers is a family friendly music-lovers’ festival with two separate stages showcasing… Continue reading

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Most Read