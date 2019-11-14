(Surrey Now-Leader file photo)

Province working with RCMP to address the force’s B.C. budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

B.C.’s public safety minister says the government is working with the RCMP to address projected cuts to the force’s provincial budget.

In a statement to Black Press Media on Thursday, Mike Farnworth said the RCMP has informed the province about a projected budget deficit, and that the impact of budget constraints and inflation has become increasingly difficult to to manage.

“This has not impacted significant and continued provincial and federal investments into gangs and organized crime initiatives and prevention,” he said, adding that that includes the integrated anti-gang team, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

The RCMP must cut more than $10 million from its policing costs in B.C., as first reported by the Vancouver Sun after obtaining a copy of an email from the province’s top Mountie, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan.

The Mounties’ B.C. division has not returned a request for comment and further information on how the cuts will affect policing on the ground.

READ MORE: RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C. (April 8, 2019)

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen said he met with BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson on his visit through northwestern B.C. this week, and was told the RCMP will be cutting services.

“I met Wilkinson and he mentioned something about these cuts. I am going to do my homework here later today and tomorrow and see what relevance it has to Vanderhoof,” Thiessen said.

Vanderhoof RCMP Sgt. Rodney Guthrie said the cuts will not make a big difference locally.

“We have the extra RCMP members that were given to us last year, and they are not going anywhere,” he said, adding it will not affect salaries or number of positions, but could reduce overtime and new equipment purchases.

“It could just affect some of the extra stuff we do.”

KEEP READING: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering (June 13, 2019)

ALSO: Surrey’s new police force must avoid VPD, RCMP errors in Pickton case, Wally Oppal says

– with a file from Aman Parhar at the Omineca Express

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Decision to sell unanimously approved by club’s board of directors

Shuswap Community Foundation grants support youth projects

Karen Angove Endowment Fund to benefit Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society

Shuswap resident seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

Salmon Arm family doctor shortage putting health-care needs at risk

City clinics report having long wait lists, not accepting new patients

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Accuser says she did not consent to C.K. undressing and masturbating in front of her

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference faces criticism over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Disciplinary hearing date set for South Okanagan pharmacy

Hearing will take place on Dec. 4 in Vancouver

Local Lizzie: Advice for the first day of university

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

North Okanagan mom cherishes life-saving alert dog

Carrie Lemay, single mom and a diabetic, welcomed Freckles, an alert guide dog, into her life

UBC Okanagan, RCMP collab for study on reporting child abuse

A fundraising gala will present a UBCO psych student’s research on how and when abuse is reported

Most Read