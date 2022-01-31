RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)

Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

Local committee helps in B.C. acknowledgement on Feb. 1

Efforts to honour those who bravely serve and protect have finally been made official.

Vernon residents created a committee in 2019 to honour the 100th anniversary of the RCMP in Canada on Feb. 1, 2020.

The local committee has since been marking the first day of February as RCMP Appreciation Day.

“We are in our third year of requesting the yearly proclamation from the B.C. government in Victoria,” committee chairperson Guy Bailey said.

The process of application takes time and the committee finally received this year’s approved proclamation just days prior to Feb. 1.

“Our committee is determined to continue this yearly day of respect and appreciation to the men and women of the RCMP serving and having served,” Bailey said.

The RCMP provide a vital service and sacrifice, reads the official proclamation.

“RCMP Appreciation Day is an opportunity to recognize, to show appreciation for and to celebrate the history and the role of the RCMP in British Columbia,” the proclamation says, witnessed by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

