Provincial program offers assistance to agricultural producers

AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017

From the spring flooding to devastating fires and heavy snowfalls, it has been a year of tumultuous weather.

In an effort to support agricultural development following a difficult year, The Ministry of Agriculture is holding information sessions across the province about the AgriStability Enhancement Program, which provides a benefit to operations that suffered an income decline.

“Farmers throughout the province have dealt with numerous challenges in 2017 including winter freeze, excessive moisture, wildfires and extreme heat that caused market volatility and increased input costs,” said Mohini Singh, AgriStability communications officer.

The program allows agricultural producers to enroll late and without penalty into the 2017 program with additional benefits such as an increases compensation rate, elimination of the reference margin limit and interim advance payment of up to 75 per cent of final payment.

Information sessions on how to apply and qualify for the program will be held at:

Osoyoos — Best Western Hotel, 5506 Main St., Osoyoos Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m.;

Oliver — Ministry of Agriculture, 201-583 Fairview Road, Oliver Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment;

Kelowna — Ramada Hotel, 2170 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Ministry of Agriculture, 200-1500 Hardy Street, Kelowna Feb. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment;

Vernon — Prestige Inn, 4411-32nd Street, Vernon Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Representatives are also available for one-on-one information sessions to answer specific questions. The AgriStability Enhancement Program is funded entirely by the province.

