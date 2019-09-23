Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and child luring charges in the spring of 2018, is set to undergo a two-day sentencing hearing later next month.

Furman returned to jail earlier this summer after he breached 11 conditions leading up to his hearing, which included personal attempts at destroying trial evidence.

Furman will remain in custody until his next court date on Oct. 21 while a pre-sentencing psychological assessment is conducted and made available at the hearing.

The Crown originally wanted the pre-sentence report to assess Furman’s likelihood to reoffend.

The 30-year-old is also instructed not to contact the individuals involved in the incident at this time, who can’t be named because of a publication ban.

Connor Trembley