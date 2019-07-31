Public advised not to swim at Sunnybrae Beach

The public is being advised not to swim at Sunnybrae Beach after water testing showed an unacceptable level of E.coli.

The Columbia Shuswap District reports the beach is not closed. However, Interior Health is advising that due to the elevated water sample results, the public should be made aware of the increased risk of swimming at Sunnybrae Beach.

Swimming is not recommended at this time.

Follow-up water samples are being taken this week and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels.

The water at Sunnybrae Beach is routinely tested on a weekly basis.

Interior Health reports there can be a number of reasons for elevated levels including wildlife, such as geese, causing an increase in bacteria levels. The weather can play a factor, with heavy rains washing contaminants off the shore and into the wate​r.

Sunnybrae Beach Park will remain open, but users are advised against swimming due to the elevated risk. Young children, for example, tend to ingest a lot of water when they are at the beach so they are at higher risk.

This advisory is only in place for the Sunnybrae Beach area and does not affect the CSRD’s Sandy Beach or Pebble Beach in Blind Bay.

A water quality warning issued by the Adams Lake Indian Band and the First Nations Health Authority remains in effect for beach areas at the Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo private campgrounds. Swimming and other water-based recreational activities are unsafe as as water testing shows high levels of E. coli bacteria.

An update will be provided on each of the swim areas under advisories when new information comes available.

