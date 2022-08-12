The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said 16 dock panels have been broken this year at the Windsor Road boat launch in Swansea Point. (CSRD/Justin Burkatsky photo)

Public asked to be on the lookout for motorized vehicles on Swansea Point dock

CSRD says 16 dock panels have been damaged this year

The public is being asked to help curb property damage occurring at a Swansea Point boat launch.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District stated via social media Thursday, Aug. 11, that damage has occurred to several panels of the dock at the Windsor boat launch at 8959 Swanshore Rd.

“There has been continual damage to the dock panels, which is believed to have been caused by a motorized vehicle on the dock. So far this year, 16 panels have been damaged,” said the CSRD.

The regional district asked that people report any signs of motorized vehicles on the dock to the Sicamous RCMP, as well as to CSRD parks staff who can be reached by email at info@csrd.bc.ca, or by calling 250-832-8194.

