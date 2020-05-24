Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)

Public can attend essential CSRD meetings again

Four members of the public are all that can be accomodated in the board room with social distancing.

The public will be able to attend CSRD meetings again with some new provisions in place to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

At their Thursday, May 21 board meeting the CSRD directors voted to allow public attendance at essential meetings beginning with the next scheduled Electoral Area Directors Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 26. The doors will also be open to the public at the June 18 board meeting.

Read More: Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week

Read More: Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

The main CSRD office will temporarily remain closed while the regional district develops and gets approvals for its Return to Work COVID-19 Recovery plan. Until the plan is finalized to reopen the rest of the office, the board room will be the only part of the building open during the essential meetings.

Full galleries of concerned citizens will not be possible as social distancing requirements and limited space in the boardroom will allow for a maximum of four members of the public to attend. CSRD directors and staff are already attending meetings remotely as much as possible.

While the office is closed the CSRD is continuing to serve the public by phone and email.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Testing wastewater could give early warning of second wave of COVID-19

Just Posted

Public can attend essential CSRD meetings again

Four members of the public are all that can be accomodated in the board room with social distancing.

Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week

The River Forecast Centre has a streamflow advisory in effect for the area

COVID-19 adds cost for reopening downtown Salmon Arm businesses

Owners happy for return of regular customers but still have concerns

Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

An unidentified individual may have saved lives in the early-morning fire.

Update: Live trap placed for bear that damaged truck in Blind Bay

Black bear was seen standing on the tonneau cover of the truck in Blind Bay resident’s driveway

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Summerland once had Old English theme

Design guidelines were introduced in late 1980s

Syilx Nation cannabis store holds grand opening in Vernon

Tupa’s Joint offers Indigenous cannabis products along with traditional First Nations medicines

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker.

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 took toll on popular walking path

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Most Read