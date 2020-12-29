A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)

Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Notice on the city’s website states people will need to participate in the hearing electronically

A contentious public hearing tackling the relocation of Kelowna’s Costco is set to be held online only — though the details as to how have yet to be announced.

Initially scheduled for Dec. 8, the hearing was moved to Jan. 12 amid new public health orders regarding gatherings imposed by the province in early-December.

A statement on the city’s council meetings webpage advises those looking to participate in the hearing that they will need a computer, tablet or smartphone that’s connected to the internet and has a microphone.

More details on how exactly to participate electronically are set to be released on Jan. 4, 2021.

READ MORE: Kelowna contractor ordered to pay over $93k in owed wages, penalties

READ MORE: Contentious Kelowna Costco relocation moved to public hearing

Costco cleared its first hurdle in its efforts to relocate its Kelowna store in November, as city council gave first reading to rezoning and OCP amendment applications, moving them forward to a public hearing. The proposed new location — a six-hectare property at the corner of Leckie, Baron and Springfield roads — is just 770 metres from the store’s current location at Highways 97 and 33 but will allow for a larger building, with more parking and a gas bar.

Traffic concerns have been the main among several troubles aired by residents. Costco has committed to funding several road improvements in the area.

The meeting is expected to draw a rabble of agitated residents, with both the Costco public hearing and a towering Leon Avenue development on the docket for the regular Tuesday council meeting.

January 2021 will now have two public hearings in back-to-back weeks, as one had already been scheduled for Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Massive Leon Ave development coming back to Kelowna council

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaRezoning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary
Next story
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary

Just Posted

This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported in each Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. These are not total numbers. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, for instance, 14 cases were reported in that week, bringing the total number to an approximate 52. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Total COVID-19 cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap rise but increases shrinking

Weekly jumps decreasing or levelling off for most local health areas in region

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

Ranchero Elementary is listed by Interior Health as a school with a potential exposure to COVID-19 during the week prior to the winter break. (Google maps photo)
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary

Interior Health lists school as having potentially being exposed during week before winter break

A carving done by Métis artist John Sayer looks out at Little Mountain Park. Some of the faces are Indigenous and some are of European descent in keeping with his heritage. Sayer carves with students at Salmon Arm’s Storefront School and students helped attach them with ceramic nails so as not to harm the trees. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Carvings bring new perspective to Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain Park

Look up, look way up, if you wish to see some new faces along the trails of popular park

City worker Wayne Morlock changes the lights at Salmon Arm City Hall. CUPE 1908 is donating funds to local non-profits. (File photo)
Shuswap-North Okanagan municipal workers donate to regional non-profits

Workers from CUPE 1908, with members in Salmon Arm, Enderby, Sicamous and the region, give $5,000

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Wind power or wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generators and traditionally to do other work, like milling or pumping. (Contributed)
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty in Enderby nine years ago today, Dec. 29

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Diversity in movies has been mandated

Dear Editor: Re: COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies (Summerland Review,… Continue reading

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 29, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team, competes at a World Cup race in December 2020 in Hochfilzen, Austria. (Nordic Focus photo)
Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

Emma Lunder, 29, has three top-10 World Cup 2020-21 results for Canadian women’s squad

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

WestJet planes at YLW. (Capital News file photo)
Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks

Airport roles will be contracted out but WestJet didn’t say how many Kelowna employees will be let go

Most Read