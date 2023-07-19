Public hearing to be held concerning Sicamous housing crisis

The District of Sicamous is continuing to tackle the community’s housing crisis and residents will have a chance to learn more about what’s being done.

There are proposals to move some existing properties in town that are zoned Residential Low Density to Residential Medium Density. With the change, some developments may be able to have 50 units per hectare instead of 30, or about six dwellings per parcel instead of four.

The district is also looking at amending the R1 zone to allow four dwellings on parcels located in the zone, where two or three of those are secondary living dwellings.

“With these proposed changes, we are aiming to increase the density in Sicamous’ core residential areas to help alleviate some of the housing needs in our community,” reads a news post on the district website.

A public hearing will be held Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. in Sicamous council chambers to discuss both amendment bylaws. Draft bylaws can be found online at sicamous.ca.

The public hearing allows residents to voice concerns or questions they have about the bylaw amendments affecting their properties. Residents are encouraged to submit written comments before the hearing. Comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. July 25 to be brought before council, and can be sent via email to publicinput@sicamous.ca, regular mail to Box 219, Sicamous B.C., V0E 2V0 or hand delivery to 446 Main St.

Anyone attending in person will also be able to speak to council about the proposals. A video link to join the hearing electronically is also available at the district website.

