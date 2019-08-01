CSRD Chair Director Rhona Martin (Area E), Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian, and RDNO Chair Mayor Kevin Acton (Lumby), sign the recently adopted Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail Memorandum of Understanding, with members of the Rail Trail Governance Advisory looking on. Photo: CSRD

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project.

The rail trail’s governance advisory and operations committees met July 19 to discuss a communications plan that will include a dedicated web page for the trail with information, updates and an e-mail contact. The plan is to also consult with farmers, businesses and property owners along the corridor.

Advisory chair, Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian, underscored the importance of good communication.

“Let’s learn from the lessons on the Okanagan Rail Trail related to planning ahead, and let’s get out on the trail so we know what we are talking about with the public.”

A series of public information sessions will be scheduled for the fall.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance – in charge of managing the project – is also looking to engage with Thomas Simkins, the engineering project manager for the Okanagan Rail Trail that runs from Kelowna to Vernon. Simkins will be brought on as the lead design consultant and engineer-on-record for the Sicamous-Armstrong project.

READ MORE: Trail Alliance to oversee Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail planning

READ MORE: Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

“The efficiencies and cost savings this provides the northern rail trail project is considerable,” said Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Phil McIntyre-Paul. “Okanagan Rail Trail leadership are providing us with invaluable support and direction.”

At the meeting, chair members also signed the recently adopted Memorandum of Understanding, which underlines a commitment between all levels of government to preserve the linear integrity of the Sicamous-Armstrong trail.

“We at the RDNO board are very happy to have preserved such an important linear corridor,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“People investing in this amazing opportunity will surely see the benefit in years to come.”

The 14-member advisory committee is made up of representatives from Splatsin of the Secwepemc Nation, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Regional District of North Okanagan. It includes the communities of Sicamous, Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Salmon Arm, Lumby and Coldstream.

For more information on Shuswap Trails, the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail, or to make a donation, visit www.shuswaptrailalliance.com.

READ MORE: More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system
Next story
Advocacy group Equal Voice faces fallout after firing three racialized staffers

Just Posted

Gaining momentum: City councillor pedals Salmon Arm’s new brand

Cargo bike provides platform for local politician to tout ‘Small city, big ideas’

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Accident appears to be a rear-ender between a motorcycle and compact vehicle

Two forest service roads east of Sicamous closed due to rockslides

Perry River Forest Service Road and Craigellachie Anstey Gorge Forest Service Road are closed

Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

In celebration of National IPA Day, we spoke with some of the best craft breweries

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Okanagan MLA’s urges the provincial government to step up forestry management

Forestry critic John Rustad says the forestry industry is in crisis

923 buildings without power east of Sicamous

BC Hydro states the outage is caused by a tree across wires.

What the heck is this? Smiling spider-crab-thing outside Okanagan home

Professionals and residents weigh in

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Summerland senior golfers use par points system

Leagues compete each week throughout the season

Jay Leno is coming to Central Okanagan winery for a one-night-only show

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business”

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Most Read