A cannabis store is being proposed for 3-3968 Squilax-Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap community of Scotch Creek. (Google maps photo)

Public input wanted for proposed North Shuswap cannabis store

Feedback to help CSRD board decide on licence for retail outlet in Scotch Creek

Public opinion on a proposed cannabis store in the North Shuswap community of Scotch Creek is being gathered. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is circulating a survey about the store before weighing in on its licensing through the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

The proposed store, called The Green Den Retail Cannabis Ltd. will be located at 3-3968 Squilax-Anglemont Road, if it passes muster with the provincial regulator.

Data from the CSRD’s survey will inform the regional district board of directors decision on whether or not to support the issuance of the licence.

The survey concludes on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. It can be found at: https://www.csrd.bc.ca/services/development-planning/current-planning/cannabis-retail-store-applications/cannabis-retail-The-Green-Den.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
