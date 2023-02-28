Public input wanted on cannabis store proposed to go along Highway 1 in Sorrento

Business would be compliant with existing zoning and official community plan

Copper Island Cannabis Co. has submitted an application to the province for a non-medical cannabis retail store at 1245 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Sorrento. (CSRD/Google image)

Public input is wanted on a cannabis store proposed for a commercial property along Highway 1 in Sorrento.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has launched a cannabis retail licence survey, asking for feedback from residents who feel their interests may be affected by a non-medical cannabis retail store proposed for 1245 Trans-Canada Hwy., beside the Sorrento Lighthouse Market, in Electoral Area G (Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill).

The proposal comes from Copper Island Cannabis Co., which has submitted an application to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

According to the application, the business would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday. It would have one full-time employee and two part-time employees. Parking wise, six spaces are available on site.

The CSRD reviews applications to the LCRB, for properties within the regional district, to ensure they comply with official community plan (OCP) policy, zoning and permitting requirements. The CSRD also provides its own feedback and recommendations to the LCRB, but not until it has gathered and reviewed the views of residents.

According to the regional district, the South Shuswap zoning bylaw permits a cannabis retail store at 1245 Trans-Canada Hwy., as does Electoral Area C’s OCP. (Both the zoning bylaw and the OCP are currently used for the newly created Area G.)

“This application will be reviewed by the CSRD Board of Directors who will provide comments and make a recommendation to the LCRB as to whether or not they support the application,” reads a CSRD notice of the application and survey. “If the CSRD makes a recommendation to deny the application, the LCRB will not issue the licence. If the CSRD makes a recommendation in favour… the LCRB must consider the local government’s recommendation but has discretion whether or not to issue the licence.”

If the CSRD supports the application, the applicant must obtain a cannabis retail store licence from the LCRB. Prior to issuing a licence, the LCRB requires applicants to undergo security screening, including a criminal and police record check and financial integrity checks. Proposals must also meet provincial requirements regarding the floor plan, site plan, physical security, store exterior design, signage and storage.

More information and the survey portal can be found on the CSRD Connect webpage at csrd.civilspace.io/en.

