Public invited to comment on road maintenance in the South Shuswap

Survey responses so far indicate general dissatisfaction with road quality

A recently released survey invites Shuswap residents to comment on road maintenance within Electoral Area C. (File photo)

A new survey on road conditions in Electoral Area C of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is making the rounds.

Paul Demenok, CSRD Area C Director, said twice yearly the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure sends him a questionnaire to complete regarding maintenance of the area’s roads.

When he received the questionnaire this time around, he created a survey for his constituents with the goal of sending their responses back to the ministry rather than just his.

Demenok said it would be more powerful to have the community’s voice speak on the issue.

As of Wednesday afternoon, June 23, Demenok had received about 200 responses. He said so far there is a general dissatisfaction with the quality of roads in the South Shuswap.

Demenok said responses to the survey are completely anonymous and will be passed along to the ministry, as well as submitted for publication in a future Eagle Valley News article.

Those interested in participating in the survey can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H78B39J.

Read more: Get your bearings with bear spray at upcoming Shuswap workshop

Read more: District of Sicamous reopens council doors for public attendance

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictRoad conditions