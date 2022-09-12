Public invited to provide input into Salmon Arm budget

A public input meeting into the 2023 Salmon Arm budget will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

If you’d like to have input into the 2023 City of Salmon Arm budget, your chance is coming up in November.

A public input session will be held on Monday, Nov. 14 in council chambers at city hall. Residents are welcome to present at the meeting, or to provide a written submission by Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

Written input can be sent by email to cityhall@salmonarm.ca, mailed to Box 40, Salmon Arm, B.C., V1E 4N2, or dropped off at city hall at 500 2nd Ave. NE.

Once a draft budget is created, a special council meeting will be held Jan. 9 and 10 for council to consider. Documents will be available for the public to look over at salmonarm.ca.

At the council meeting on Jan. 23, 2022, if all goes according to plan, the 2023 budget will be adoped by council.

