Public meeting required on bylaw amendments for North Shuswap recreational property

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave first reading to proposed zoning and official community plan amendments for Gateway Lakewiew Resort in the North Shuswap. The CSRD is requiring the applicant to host a public information meeting. (Google Maps image)

The owners of a North Shuswap mixed-use recreational property are pursuing bylaw amendments to bring existing residences into compliance and allow for more than 100 additional RV and park model sites.

At its April 15 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board gave first reading to an application relating to Gateway Lakeview Resort property at 2633 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. It includes proposed changes to the Electoral Area F official community plan (OCP) and local zoning. If approved, these would legalize the existing 211 sites on the property used for recreational vehicles, park model trailers and recreational cabins. The changes would also allow additional sites, for a total of 375.

Regarding the 211 non-conforming sites, CSRD staff explained in a report to the board that they were part of a phase of development established prior to the adoption of the current zoning bylaw, and are protected under non-conforming continuation regulations under the Local Government Act.

Staff noted as part of the application, the owners have committed to creating a new sewage disposal system to service the development. This will use a “dispersal field” for treated effluent, as opposed to lake discharge currently in use.

In the report, staff also commented on a visit made to the property on March 1, 2021, during which it was found many of the recreational vehicles and park models were being used full time. It was explained to the CSRD that many of these, though not all, were on account of COVID-19 and travel restrictions. Being an unauthorized use, the CSRD, to ensure full-time accommodation does not continue, asked for a list of owners using their site as a principal dwelling since Nov. 17, 2005. The owners are also expected to register a covenant on the property prohibiting full-time accommodation of recreational vehicles and park models prior to adoption of the amending bylaws.

Staff also commented on a June 2020 slope failure that resulted in five sites on the Gateway property being put on evacuation order. CSRD’s planning department has been informed the owners have hired an engineering firm that has been working with the province to rectify related safety concerns.

The OCP amendment involves a redesignation of the property from Major Resort Destination to Seasonal Recreation.

In addition to giving first reading, the board also decided the application would use a complex consultation process, requiring the applicant to hold a public information meeting in the community to explain the proposal and answer questions.

