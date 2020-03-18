A petition is circulated asking the CSRD to live stream or record their board meetings for later viewing. (File photo)

Public pushing for live-streaming of Columbia Shuswap Regional District meetings

Petition on Change.org has almost 200 signatures

While it may not be Netflix, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is facing public demand for streamed video.

A petition requesting the CSRD make video from their board meetings available in digital form is gaining some traction.

Posted to Change.org by Maria Otting, the petition states it is difficult for many CSRD residents to attend the Thursday morning meetings as they conflict with many people’s work schedules.

The meetings are generally held in Salmon Arm but occasionally travel to other parts of the regional district.

The petition said using live-streaming technology or recording meetings would alleviate the time and distance constraints that make it difficult for people to attend meetings.

The possibility of streaming board meetings was raised at the Aug. 15, 2019, CSRD board meeting, when the board decided the cost, in terms of staff time and technology investment, outweighed potential benefits.

The board’s decision took into account other efforts at transparency including social media and website posts, and the monthly newsletter.

The CSRD has not yet formally received the petition but is aware of it. The regional district told the Shuswap Market that petition organizers can request to appear as a delegation before the board, petitions can be submitted via electronic formats as well.

As of March 12, the petition had received 194 signatures.


