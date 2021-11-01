Public skate times require proof of vaccination at Sicamous, Salmon Arm arenas

Recent changes to provincial public health regulations require proof of vaccination to access public skate times at the Shaw Centre. (File photo)

Proof of vaccination is now required to make use of public skate times at the Sicamous and Salmon Arm arenas.

Salmon Arm Recreation and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which owns the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, issued public notifications regarding recent changes to provincial health orders for recreation facilities.

“Effective immediately, participants in all public drop-in skating programs at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre ages 12+ must provide proof of double vaccination,” stated the CSRD in an Oct. 30 post on social media. “This will include the public skating, Lunch Bunch and Puck Shooters program.”

An Oct. 26 bulletin from Salmon Arm Recreation states the same applies for its public skating events. Proof of vaccination is also required for adult sports (all bookings/events) and for people 12 and older attending sports or activities as spectators. Youth participating in sports or events at the Shaw Centre, or the SASCU Recreation Centre, do not have to provide proof of vaccination.

At the rec centre, adults must be fully vaccinated to lead, assist or supervise sports/activities for youth.

Proof of vaccination is also required to access the squash/racket courts, the gym, auditorium or other programs offered at the centre.

Public skate times at Shaw Centre are Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 to 4:30 p.m., with Cheap Skates running Tuesday and Thursday from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Public skate times for the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre can be found here.

