Pulling Together Canoe Journey paddlers come ashore in Sicamous

VIDEO: Splatsin and Sicamous councils welcome travellers on Day 2 of eight-day adventure

Pulling Together Canoe Journey participants conclude Day 2 of their adventure at Sicamous’ Beach Park on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)

Requests for permission to come ashore were made at Sicamous’ Beach Park as the end of Day 2 of the Pulling Together Canoe Journey drew near.

The eight-day journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, began on Tuesday, July 12, when participants entered Shuswap River at Belvidere Park in Enderby. Canoes stopped at Mara Lake Provincial Park later that afternoon.

On Wednesday, July 13, the journey continued to Sicamous’ Beach Park where, around 2:30 p.m., participants stopped for a brief ceremony near the foot bridge. There they were greeted by representatives from Splatsin and Sicamous councils. Several journey members introduced themselves and formally requested permission to come ashore. Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Theresa Williams invited the travellers ashore, to share food, song and stories.

Because of high water, journey participants carried on to Old Town Bay where they could disembark and safely store their canoes overnight.

The journey includes stops at Pierre’s Point, Blind Bay and Adams Lake. It will wrap up at Green Lake, a traditional summer gathering place for the Secwépemc People, on July 20.

With files by Roger Knox.

Spectators look on as participants of the Pulling Together Canoe Journey come together at Sicamous’ Beach Park on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)