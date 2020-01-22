Pumphouse project puts North Okanagan taps back on Kal

The capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House to make it flood-resistant is near completion

The Regional District of North Okanagan is informing customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on.

“The capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House to make it flood-resistant is near completion and we are able to resume pumping,” the RDNO states in a press release.

“GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources; the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.”

READ MORE: Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon customers

READ MORE: Precautionary water quality notice removed for Vernon customers

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Empty speedboat sinks off Kelowna shore on Okanagan Lake
Next story
Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

Just Posted

A Salmon Arm mortgage investment corporation faces BC Securities hearing

Securities commission alleges misrepresentations and false or misleading statements in documents

Salmon Arm prepares for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Businesses and residents encouraged to wear jerseys, show their hockey spirit

Go up in a balloon, tackle toboggan hill during Sicamous winter carnival

Penguin plunge planned for same weekend

Salmar Theatres welcome new managerial team

Joel de Boer and Jody Jones take on roles of manager, administrator for Salmon Arm cinemas

Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society fixed and adopted out about 500 cats in 2019

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Empty speedboat sinks off Kelowna shore on Okanagan Lake

This is the third report of a boat found in the lake in the past two weeks

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

The mayor’s pay is set to go from $30,000 to $60,000 over three years

Kelowna General Hospital takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

So far, at least six people have died and 275 people have contracted the virus worldwide

Pumphouse project puts North Okanagan taps back on Kal

The capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House to make it flood-resistant is near completion

Most Read