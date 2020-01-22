Pumphouse project puts North Okanagan taps back on Kal

The capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House to make it flood-resistant is near completion

The Regional District of North Okanagan is informing customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on.

“The capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House to make it flood-resistant is near completion and we are able to resume pumping,” the RDNO states in a press release.

“GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources; the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.”

