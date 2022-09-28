The Quilakwa Centre Esso in Enderby will pause serving gas while a new canopy is constructed starting Oct. 3, 2022. (Google Street View image)

Pumps to pause for weeks at Enderby gas station

Construction of a new canopy at Quilakwa Centre Esso will close gas service for 6 to 8 weeks

The pumps at an Enderby gas station will soon be out of service for a number of weeks.

Quilakwa Investments Ltd. has announced the construction of a new gas station canopy at the Quilakwa Centre Esso, located at 5655 Highway 97A. Construction will begin on Monday, Oct. 3.

As a result, no gas sales will be available at the gas station for the construction period, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The Esso convenience store, car wash and Tim Horton’s restaurant and drive thru will be unaffected by the work and will remain open during regular business hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

While the gas station parking lot will be obstructed, patrons can enter the centre off the highway or the adjacent Canyon Road. To exit the premises, traffic may be routed through the Canyon Road exit and back onto the highway. Visitors are asked to obey all signage.

“Quilakwa Investments Ltd. apologizes for any inconvenience this construction may cause. However, the group is extremely excited for these upgrades to be completed and is confident that customers will be thrilled with the finished product,” reads a Splatsin press release.

READ MORE: Gas prices climb back up towards $2 in B.C. Interior

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death of senior in Enderby

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BusinessNorth Okanagan Regional Districtoil & gas

Previous story
NHL monitoring Aquilini’s family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse
Next story
Man pulls gun on designer watch seller during Facebook Marketplace meetup in Vancouver

Just Posted

A Salmon Arm candidate election sign lay crumpled at the intersection of 20th Street SE and Auto Road SE on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident startles election sign thieves, winds up with collection of candidates

The Quilakwa Centre Esso in Enderby will pause serving gas while a new canopy is constructed starting Oct. 3, 2022. (Google Street View image)
Pumps to pause for weeks at Enderby gas station

A Transition Marketing Services is placed among actual election campaign signs at the intersection of Auto Road SE and 20th Street SE in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby company uses election to launch unique advertising campaign

An on-call ambulance for Salmon Arm will be converted to a full-time, 24/7 vehicle, adding eight full-time jobs, said BC Emergency Health Services in a Sept. 14, 2022 letter. (Black Press file photo)
Fully staffed, 24/7 ambulance to be added to Salmon Arm emergency services