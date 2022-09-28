Pumps to pause for weeks at Enderby gas station

Construction of a new canopy at Quilakwa Centre Esso will close gas service for 6 to 8 weeks

The pumps at an Enderby gas station will soon be out of service for a number of weeks.

Quilakwa Investments Ltd. has announced the construction of a new gas station canopy at the Quilakwa Centre Esso, located at 5655 Highway 97A. Construction will begin on Monday, Oct. 3.

As a result, no gas sales will be available at the gas station for the construction period, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The Esso convenience store, car wash and Tim Horton’s restaurant and drive thru will be unaffected by the work and will remain open during regular business hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

While the gas station parking lot will be obstructed, patrons can enter the centre off the highway or the adjacent Canyon Road. To exit the premises, traffic may be routed through the Canyon Road exit and back onto the highway. Visitors are asked to obey all signage.

“Quilakwa Investments Ltd. apologizes for any inconvenience this construction may cause. However, the group is extremely excited for these upgrades to be completed and is confident that customers will be thrilled with the finished product,” reads a Splatsin press release.

Brendan Shykora

BusinessNorth Okanagan Regional Districtoil & gas