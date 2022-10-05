Pup looks for fur-ever home after owner 1 of 2 found dead in Oliver trailer

‘Sweetheart’ of a dog came in as a stray, family of deceased can’t take him

A ‘sweetheart’ of a dog is up for adoption after it was discovered that his owner died under suspicious circumstances at an Oliver campground last weekend.

The black lab-mix dog came to Penticton Dog Control as a stray so they named him Kawaii.

“But we soon discovered how well behaved and trained he was so it just didn’t sit well where he was found and that he was left unclaimed,” said Penticton Dog Control on their Facebook page.

“After reaching out to the Oliver RCMP, we learned that “Vador’s” owner was found deceased at the Loose Bay Campground. We have since spoken with next of kin who are unable to take Vador at this time,” they wrote.

On Oct. 1, at around 9 a.m., Oliver RCMP attended to a call where they found two people deceased inside a trailer parked at Loose Bay Campground on Secrest Hill Road. The deaths are being considered suspicious, confirmed Penticton RCMP.

Although this is a very difficult time for the family, the family wanted to provide information about Vador to help get him the best home possible, said Penticton Dog Control.

Vador is three-years-old and knows all the basic commands. He has been raised with other dogs and cats. He hasn’t been around kids for a couple of years. He loves to swim and he loves car rides. Vador is well trained and will be very loyal and protective of his owner.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Vador and his family. We wish you all love and strength to face the days ahead,” Penticton Dog Control wrote.

If you are interested in adopting Vador, he will be available for adoption through the Penticton BC SPCA.

