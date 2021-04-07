Puppy suspected as cause of Westside crash

Car goes off road, road closed while crews clear scene

A puppy is believed to be a contributing factor in a Westside Road crash.

A vehicle went off the road between Killiney Beach and Fintry shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.

The road was closed briefly while firefighters and RCMP attended the scene.

One witness said a woman and puppy were rescued from the car, which went off the road down an embankment.

“Apparently it happened because of the puppy,” Christa Schadt said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have not yet responded to requests for information.

