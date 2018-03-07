The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Black Press Multimedia Editor Arnold Lim shared his two-month experience working on the ground at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic games.

Contact Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

 

The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Previous story
Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport
Next story
Flyers offend pro-bridge group

Just Posted

Vipers take commanding series lead

Vernon beats Salmon Arm 4-2 to take 3-0 lead in BCHL Divisional Semifinal

Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Salmon Arm skier represents Team Canada in Pyeongchang

Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

District of Sicamous effort may soon pay off

Violent offender gets 12 months in custody

Salmon Arm court hears accused will turn life around after lengthy history of convictions

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Feds eye tougher screening of gun owners for mental health, violence concerns

The Liberals are planning to introduce legislation in coming weeks to fulfill platform promises on firearms, including a requirement for “enhanced background checks”

Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

Bruce McArthur is now facing six first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport

An Oscar win for the doping documentary “Icarus” is “a great addition” to ongoing efforts to combat corruption in sport

Trades programs helping to fill gaps in the job market

Programs target youth, women with new opportunities.

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Most Read