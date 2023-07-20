(WIRTH photo)

Quad Tandem World Championships making stop in Revelstoke

The race is hosted by Vancouver-based WIRTH Hats

From July 15 to 23, six teams with athletes from around the world are cycling over 800 kilometres from Keremeos to Nelson in the Quad Tandem World Championships.

Teams of quad tandem riders from Great Britain, the U.S., Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada are racing over eight days to crown a champion and raise money for the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund.

“The one-of-a-kind adventure race, which is the first of this scale for the company, draws teams from around the world to compete on quad tandem bikes for a grand prize,” said race host WIRTH Hats in a press release.

The teams will be in Revelstoke tomorrow (July 20) to rest before continuing their journey south towards Nakusp.

“WIRTH Hats is a Vancouver brand dedicated to making an impact in the mental health space in a way that’s empowering, impactful and fun.

Keep up with the contestants and track the race live at live.enabledtracking.com/qt2023.

To help WIRTH Hats reach their goal of 10,000 counselling sessions sponsored, donate to the WIRTH Hats Counselling Fund or buy a locally-made WIRTH Hat.

